The Concordia Board of Aldermen held a discussion about how the city should handle low-hanging trees over streets and sidewalks during its meeting. The issue with overhanging trees has been discussed in previous board meetings. An ordinance from the city says that trees overhanging the street are to be trimmed to a minimum height of 14 feet above the surface. City Administrator Dale Klussman says the board is discussing ways to include the issue as a street improvement project.

CONCORDIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO