Return ‘Em Right

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The remnants of a weak area of low pressure which developed in the wake of Thursday’s storms and helped limit the heat across our area yesterday has drifted into Southern Mississippi, but it will remain in the region still affecting our weather pattern through tomorrow. This will lead to the better rain chances in Southwest Alabama. There may also be a few showers to the south and east associated with another disturbance moving across South Georgia later today. Rain chances diminish significantly after sunset with the loss of afternoon heating.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO