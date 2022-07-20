ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Return ‘Em Right

By Fred Hunter
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Gulf Coast in the peak of fishing season for the abundant reef fish in Alabama’s vast artificial reef zone, the Return ‘Em Right program is designed to educate anglers on how to ensure any fish caught and released have the best chance to survive and return to the...

www.wbrc.com

wbrc.com

Shark Week and other fish stories

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - The return of the shark category to the 89th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) was a rousing success with 15 sharks weighed in during the three-day event. As excited spectators and anglers waited for the sharks come to the weigh station, a bevy of...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

South Alabama chemical plant fined for chlorine leaks

The Olin Chemical Corporations has agreed to pay Alabama $80,000 to settle air pollution violations surrounding unauthorized chlorine emissions from its facility in Washington County. The company and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management agreed to a consent order resolving the air pollution violations, which was published Friday on the...
MOBILE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
State
Alabama State
wbrc.com

After a break in the extreme heat on Friday, temperatures will be rising again this weekend. Most areas will remain dry, with temperatures rising into the low 90s. Local school system expecting more students on free or reduced lunch program. Inflation is causing wallets to become tight. With school around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey celebrates new bio-friendly addition to Alabama cement company

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Cement Company of Alabama is officially revamped. Company officials joined Governor Kay Ivey this morning for the groundbreaking of the plant’s new addition. The Ragland cement plant’s new production line is a rotary kiln that substitutes fossil fuels with alternative fuels coming from items like recycled woodchips and shredded […]
RAGLAND, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 23

Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Summers in Alabama will be more like Mexico by 2100

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new report compiled by Climate Central looks into what summers in 247 U.S. cities could look like by the year 2100 based on future warming. For the cities analyzed, average summer warming by 2100 is about 8°F. That means most cities looked into will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity on the rise this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The remnants of a weak area of low pressure which developed in the wake of Thursday’s storms and helped limit the heat across our area yesterday has drifted into Southern Mississippi, but it will remain in the region still affecting our weather pattern through tomorrow. This will lead to the better rain chances in Southwest Alabama. There may also be a few showers to the south and east associated with another disturbance moving across South Georgia later today. Rain chances diminish significantly after sunset with the loss of afternoon heating.
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Charlie Robertson
wbrc.com

Alabama sees third straight month of record low unemployment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw another record low unemployment rate, this time for June. According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the June unemployment rate, when seasonally adjusted, stands at 2.6%. That is down from May’s already historically low rate of 2.7% and down nearly a full percentage point...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

In height of wildfire season, Alabamians urged to use fire safety

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wildfire season usually peaks between June and August. Halfway through July, Alabama has already seen more acreage burned than all of last year. “This year, we’ve had about 30,000 acres burned and wildfires already. So that is exceeding the yearly total last year by 8000 acres already,” Heather Alexander, Associate professor of forest and fire ecology at Auburn University explained about 22,000 acres burned and about 1000 wildfires across the state last year. “A lot of those burned in February and March, when conditions were really dry and windy and warm, and the relative humidity was low, which helps these fires spread.”
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

AL residents crossing state lines for lottery tickets

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $630 million dollars. The next drawing Friday night is sure to have people lining up to buy tickets. Including many from right here in Alabama who will need to travel across state lines into Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, or Tennessee because there is no lottery in our state.
ALABAMA STATE

