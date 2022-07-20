ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult in northern Minnesota

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement in northern Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who may be armed. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of Snowshoe Lane Northwest and Highway 89 just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 3

Related
Fun 104.3

Missing Minnesota Man Found Dead

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA says a Brainerd man reported missing earlier this week has been found dead. The Brainerd Police Department issued a Missing Person Alert for 64-year-old John Ciminski on Monday. A press release from Brainerd Police says officers received credible information that Ciminski was seen walking along Bluff Ave. in Brainerd after he had been reported missing. Authorities conducted a ground search in the area between Bluff Ave. and the Mississippi River.
BRAINERD, MN
boreal.org

Authorities find body of 21-year-old man missing in northern Minnesota

Authorities in northern Minnesota say they've found the body of a 21-year-old man reported missing earlier this week. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Logan Roy's body was found Wednesday morning about three-quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township, which is roughly 20 miles north of Bemidji.
CBS Minnesota

8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN
valleynewslive.com

65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
POLK COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beltrami County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Beltrami County, MN
City
Beltrami, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Area Man’s deceased Body Has Been Found

The Beltrami county sheriffs located a Bemidji area man who went missing earlier this week near his home. On Monday chief deputy Jarrett Walton alerted the public that they were searching for 21-year old Logan Roy who was described as a vulnerable person who may be armed with a gun.
BEMIDJI, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota Implements Labor Trafficking Protocol for Law Enforcement

From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - July 21, 2022. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and The Advocates for Human Rights today announce the implementation of the Minnesota Labor Trafficking Protocol for Law Enforcement. The protocol includes specific investigative practices for patrol personnel, investigators and law enforcement administrators including evidence collection, initial response and situation-specific trafficking indicators.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#The Kstp 5 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

Iowa man sentenced for DWI after crashing cart at Redwood Falls Golf Course

An Iowa man, Phillip Glen Robinson, age 60, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week for driving while impaired after crashing a golf cart. According to court documents, on June 18, 2021, at about 8:04 p.m., the Redwood Falls Police were called to the Redwood Falls golf club for a report of a golf cart accident. Officers found the golf cart on its side, with the driver, Robinson, standing inside with a large laceration on his head. Enroute to the hospital, Robinson admitted to officers that he had been drinking. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .205.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
WDIO-TV

Three facing charges after one pound of fentanyl seized

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, three people were arrested after a traffic stop and search uncovered 1 pound of suspected fentanyl and evidence of illegal marijuana. The vehicle was traveling from Chicago to the Iron Range, and the traffic stop happened along Highway 53 in Ellsburg Township...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy