ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Justice calls Special Session to consider personal income tax cut proposal

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session on Monday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m. The Special Session call only contains the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax....

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Safe haven laws in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A child abuse case we told you about earlier this week has sparked conversation about safe haven laws in West Virginia. The case involves a Westover mother who is accused of zipping her newborn child in a backpack and placed it in a crawlspace of her home.
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

Murder suspect extradited back to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man accused in a Mon County murder case is back in West Virginia. 42-year-old Arlo Romano has been extradited back to the state, after being arrested last month in Pennsylvania. Romano’s arrest came after a manhunt for him that led to a Mon County park...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mic ‘Em Up: Best Virginia’s John Flowers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - We had Best Virginia’s John Flowers on the mic during BV’s youth skills camp in Morgantown. Flowers may standout on the court, but the real star of this show was his daughter, Victoria.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | July 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Today has been a mostly calm day, barring a few pop-up rain showers in the south. Temperatures, however, are on the rise, as the heat that’s been across much of the United States creeps towards West Virginia. Tonight, temperatures will generally fall to the mid-60s in the lowlands and low 60s in the mountains, and we are likely to see some patchy fog in river valleys. By the afternoon, highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s, with the hotter temperatures farther west. Saturday will see those temperatures a few degrees higher, potentially hitting 90 degrees in some of our eastern towns, and Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend, about a degree or two higher than Saturday. Throughout the weekend, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. While we’ll be dry in terms of precipitation, moisture will still be present in the atmosphere. This will raise our humidity levels, giving us heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, and potentially breaking triple digits. As of now, we have no heat advisories or warnings in place for NCWV. But it is still important to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade or in the AC. Do not leave any children or pets in parked cars; that situation can turn deadly in minutes.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy