The world is still reeling from the release of the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) first images. These provided a comprehensive overview of the kind of science operations that Webb will conduct over its 20-year mission. They included the most sensitive and detailed look at some iconic astronomical objects, spectra from an exoplanet atmosphere, and a deep field view of some of the most distant galaxies in the universe. Since their release, we've also been treated to glimpses of objects in the solar system captured by Webb's infrared instruments.

