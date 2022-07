The acclaimed team behind Mistral and Ostra offers standout steaks, savory sides, and impeccable service. On January 1 of this year, Burlington’s acclaimed Italian restaurant L’Andana closed its doors. It was not an ending, however, but an evolution. On Friday, July 22, after more than six months of preparation and renovation, the establishment will open its doors again as something entirely different: the third location of high-end steakhouse Mooo.

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO