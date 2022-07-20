ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, ME

2 People Were Critically Injured In A Wednesday Morning Crash In Central Maine

By Cooper Fox
B98.5
B98.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, two people were critically injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Route 4 in North Jay....

b985.fm

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgan.com

Woman killed, another critically hurt in North Jay crash

A woman was killed and another was hurt in a head-on crash in North Jay on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, a Subaru Outback and a Ford Edge collided at Route 4 and Maxwell Road. The driver of the Subaru was 69-year-old Gaylene Rich of Livermore. Police say she...
JAY, ME
Big Country 96.9

9-Year-Old Dies When Tree Falls on Car in Standish, Maine

Police say a 9-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon when a powerful storm that swept through the Standish, Maine area caused a large tree to fall onto the car she was in. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told NewsCenter Maine that the tragic accident took place at the Sebago Lake Family Campground as the family was preparing to leave.
STANDISH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine woman killed in Jay head-on crash

NORTH JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman died and another was critically hurt in a crash on Route 4 in North Jay on Wednesday morning. Police say two cars hit head-on near the intersection with Maxwell Road. Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore, died on the way to the hospital.
JAY, ME
Kool AM

Arrest Made In Killing Of Maine Teen

Earlier this week, we told you about the killing of a 14 year old girl from Mount Vernon. Brooke McLaughlin had been found deceased, by her mother, in the family home on Monday evening. Now, it appears an arrest has been made in the case. According to a press release...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
City
Jay, ME
Lewiston, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Accidents
State
Maine State
Jay, ME
Crime & Safety
Jay, ME
Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Lewiston, ME
Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#The Lewiston Sun Journal
NEWS CENTER Maine

Child dies in Standish during storm Thursday

STANDISH, Maine — Police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl died after severe weather in Standish caused a tree to fall on the car she was in on Thursday afternoon. Captain Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office confirmed the incident happened near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish.
wgan.com

Police investigate fatal dump truck crash in Rumford

A New Gloucester man died after crashing a dump truck into some trees in Rumford on Monday afternoon. Rumford Police said Randy Drouin was behind the wheel when his vehicle went off the road and struck the trees off Route 232 around 12:35 p.m. Drouin did not survive. The crash...
RUMFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Police caution drivers after back-to-back crashes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - With two back-to-back crashes along the Norridgewock Road in Fairfield in the last week -- we spoke to police about this stretch of road for drivers. The first one happened on Sunday where four people were injured in a three-vehicle accident. The next one happened less...
FAIRFIELD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
I-95 FM

Watch: A Man Fatally Shot in Newport Pointed a Gun at the Police

A video of the moments leading up to a police-involved shooting in a Newport Campground has been released by the Maine Attorney General's Office. Police were called to the Sebasticook Lake Campground on Friday afternoon after the Penobscot Regional Communications Center learned of a social media post claiming a man with a gun was on the premises. Officers from several law enforcement agencies responded, with Penobscot County Deputy Kenneth York the first to arrive. Officials say there was an armed confrontation and Stephen Bossom, 35, was shot and killed by the deputy.
NEWPORT, ME
wgan.com

Charges expected in crash that injured 3 in Fairfield

The identities of three people injured in a crash in Fairfield on Monday have been released. Police say they anticipate charges related to the crash on Norridgewock Road. 21-year-old Garrett Greene of Oakland was heading south in the northbound lane when he collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by 54-year-old Christopher Merry of Norridgewock.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Death of Maine teen ruled homicide, victim identified

The death of a teenager in the Kennebec County town of Mt. Vernon has been ruled a homicide. The girl’s mother says she returned home Monday, and found her 14-year-old daughter’s body. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said the teen was identified as Brooke...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
WMTW

No tornado, deadly Sebago storm was straight-line winds

SEBAGO, Maine — The National Weather Service in Gray says the storm damage in Sebago and Standish on Thursday was the result of straight-line winds, not a tornado. Donny Dumond, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Gray, said the microburst had winds estimated at 80 miles per hour, which is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane. He said those straight-line winds resulted in roughly 100 downed trees, mostly eastern white pines.
SEBAGO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate attempted robbery in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police responded to a suspicious person call around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning that quickly became a burglary in progress at 61 Ryan Road. According to a news release issued by Chief Robert Cormier of the Belfast Police Department on Friday, the caller told police that a person was banging on the front door of the residence, and then the rear doors soon after.
BELFAST, ME
WMTW

Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy