UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with burglary after an incident that allegedly took place at the beginning of July. According to police, in early July, Officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of Jay...

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO