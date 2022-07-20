ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is July 20th really National Pennsylvania Day?

(WHTM) — So, is July 20th really National Pennsylvania Day?

Well, yes and no.

Pennsylvania was the second state to join the union back in 1787 behind the state of Deleware. But, did the state really join the union on July 20 of that year? Short answer: no.

The state was inducted on December 12, 1787. So, why do we celebrate it on July 20?

According to the National Day Calendar, they started to celebrate every state in the United States in order that they entered the union starting on Idenpeence day and ending with the last state to enter the union, which was Hawaii back in 1959.

So, today is National Pennsylvania day… according to the National Day Calendar. But, in terms of history, National Pennsylvania day should be on December 12.

Below are some fun Pennsylvania facts, some of which you may or may not have known!

Pennsylvania is known as the Keystone state. This is because a keystone is an architectural term and refers to the central, wedge-shaped stone in an arch, which holds the other stones together on the stricture it is supporting.

The state’s motto is “Virtue, Liberty, and Independence”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11S7YT_0gmLKuTq00
Coat of arms on the Pennsylvania flag

Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is one of the most familiar of our state emblems. The coat of arms, according to the state’s website, features a shield that shows symbols of Pennsylvania’s strengths a ship to show state commerce being carried worldwide, a plow to show Pennsylvania’s rich natural resources, and three sheaves of wheat to show fertile fields and Pennsylvania’s wealth of human thought and action. An olive branch and cornstalk also cross beneath the shield — symbols of peace and prosperity. The state motto appears beneath.

Did you know that some of the things we use in everyday life were invented in Pennsylvania?

  • The Slinky was invented in 1943 by a Philadelphia native, Richard T James.
  • The first emoticon ever created was the smiley face in 1982 by Carnegie Mellon professor Dr. Scott Fahlman.
  • According to NPR (and sundae experts), David Strickler who was a pharmacy clerk based in Latrobe created the banana split in 1904.
  • The Pennsylvania Turnpike was known as “America’s Super Highway” when it was opened in 1940. It served as the model for the Interstate Highway System that is now common throughout the county.

For more information regarding all things Pennsylvania, click here.

