New Castle, PA

New Castle man enters plea in federal gun case

By Patty Coller
WKBN
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man pleaded guilty to gun charges in federal court his week.

Angel Cruz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm.

Feds get stab at former Pa. police chief who stole heroin

Prosecutors say Cruz sold firearms to a confidential informant for $1,000. Investigators also found guns and ammunition in his house.

Cruz will be sentenced in November. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Boardman man in custody on rape charges

He will remain in jail until his sentencing, prosecutors said.

