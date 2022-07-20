New Castle man enters plea in federal gun case

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man pleaded guilty to gun charges in federal court his week.

Angel Cruz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Cruz sold firearms to a confidential informant for $1,000. Investigators also found guns and ammunition in his house.

Cruz will be sentenced in November. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

He will remain in jail until his sentencing, prosecutors said.

