Hot holiday snack Lay's now on sale in UK - and crisp fans are ecstatic

By Brett Gibbons
buckinghamshirelive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA red-hot holiday snack enjoyed by Brits across many popular destinations is going on sale in the UK - and fans are ecstatic. Morrisons is now stocking legendary Lay's crisps in its World Food aisle - and they're usually not...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

#Crisps#Uk#Food Drink#Brits#World Food#Bbq#Newfoodsuk
