Hot holiday snack Lay's now on sale in UK - and crisp fans are ecstatic

There are many benefits to buying whole fish, not least because it’s easier to identify freshness by the clarity of its eyes and scales and the colour of its gills. If you have a fishmonger near you, ask them to fillet the fish, to save you the work, and make sure you take the head and skeleton home; buying fish like this also ensures it’s fresher and tastier than fillets, which may well have been cut several days earlier. Make broth or today’s simple fish scrap croquettes from the meat on the head and skeleton; there tends to be a lot near the base of the tail and the top and bottom of the head. Simply scrape off all the flesh with a spoon.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO