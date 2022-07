MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to the community’s support, over 100 teachers across Wisconsin will receive boxes full of school supplies. Do Good Wisconsin, an organization based in Madison, is in its 4th year of its School Supply Drive for Teachers. Since the start of the program in 2019 over 750 area teachers have received support in the form of school supplies.

MADISON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO