ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith arrested on DWI, weapon, marijuana charges

By Sam Cooper
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WpNR_0gmLKDxx00
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) races down the sideline for a first down against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on an array of charges early Wednesday morning.

According to Brazos County (TX) jail records, Smith was arrested by Texas A&M University Police and is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

Smith, a senior, was one of three Texas A&M players selected to represent the program at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday. As of Wednesday morning, Smith had not been released on bond.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Smith was pulled over for speeding after 2 a.m. Wednesday. He was arrested for DWI and a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a handgun with a "full magazine and a round chambered" were located in the center console upon a search of his vehicle.

From the Houston Chronicle:

An officer then interviewed Smith at the Brazos County Jail, where he'd been taken for the DWI arrest, and he denied owning the handgun or the marijuana, according to the report. A passenger who was released also denied owning the gun or marijuana, according to the probable cause statement.

Smith was a team captain in 2021. He led the Aggies with 47 catches and six touchdown receptions. His 509 receiving yards ranked second on the team.

Over his three seasons with the program, Smith has 112 catches for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith has also rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns in his college career.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/texas-am-ainias-smith-arrested-on-dwi-weapon-marijuana-charges-152542013.html

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Marijuana#Texas A M University#Tx#Sec#The Houston Chronicle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy