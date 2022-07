The Patuxent River flows through Calvert County, Maryland. Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program with aerial support by Southwings. The Patuxent River is the longest and largest river wholly contained within the State of Maryland. It begins on the Piedmont Plateau near the historic town of Mt Airy, which splits itself between Carroll and Frederick counties. The river’s source is also a half-mile from the pond and spring that is also the source of the Patapsco River, which flows east toward urban Baltimore.

