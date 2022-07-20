ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services announce champions of its 2022 Men's Spring Softball Leagues

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – The Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services has announced the champions of its 2022 Men’s Spring Softball Leagues and is taking sign-ups for the fall season starting soon. The Champions of the 2022 Men’s Spring Softball Leagues are the “Fancy Bagels” and the “Kookies”...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Residents stay cool during heat wave

BRISTOL – After a week of more than 90 degree heat, several parents took Friday as an opportunity to bring their kids to cool down and have fun in local splash pads. Kids in the splash pad at Bristol’s Rockwell Park ran around in water raining down on them from fountains and buckets that filled and dumped overhead. They also ran alongside umbrella-like sprays which came up to the waists of little ones. The splash pad attracted visitors from near and far Friday.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Goat baths coming to Bradley Mountain Farms Sunday

SOUTHINGTON – Goat baths are coming to Bradley Mountain Farms Sunday, and the public can sign up now. Anneliese Dadras, owner of Bradley Mountain Farm said that she has came up with the outdoor activity. “Are you ready to push outside of your everyday comfort zone and have an...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 21, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone (@sunrisekayakfishing) uses his kayak to find and locate a bass bite regularly. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook is starting to see the bass set up in their summer patterns, making low light situations or fishing deep during the day your best shot at success. Three-waying a fresh scup, bunker, or eel on the reefs has been producing some nice fish, along with GT eels, which seem to work just about all the time. The bottom fishing has remained consistent, with plenty of sea bass and scup, along with some quality fluke for those that are putting the time in. Sea bass anglers should look to the lesser-known humps to find a better keeper to short ratio, and the same can be said for the fluke fishing. There has been plenty of small bait and Spanish mackerel around, which portends well for the upcoming hardtail season in a month or so. Also, Black Hall Outfitters is now a state certified weighing station for official, certified weights up to 1,000 pounds. Bring in your inshore and offshore catches!
CONNECTICUT STATE
chainstoreage.com

Ames’s old headquarters site will become a mixed-use property

More than 15 years after Ames Department Stores and its well-known CEO Joe Ettore closed shop and exited their Connecticut headquarters, the building will finally be torn down. The site on the Silas Deane highway, less than 10 miles from Hartford, has been purchased by Hamden, Conn.-based Belfonti Companies, which...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington’s Tequanna’s Soul Food & Sweets celebrates first anniversary with party, paint ‘n’ sip

TORRINGTON — A year ago, Tequanna Tyson moved from Queens, N.Y., and opened a soul food restaurant on Main Street to a welcoming crowd. Faithful customers still line up for fried fish, ribs, collard greens, macaroni and cheese and barbecued chicken — just some of the choices at Tequanna’s Soul Food & Sweets, where the menu changes daily and is posted on her Facebook page and a sandwich board outside the 21 Main St. shop.
Bristol Press

Bristol Water and Sewer Department is operating with reservoirs at 95%

BRISTOL – With the governor’s declaration that Connecticut is under level two drought conditions, the Bristol Water and Sewer Department is operating with reservoirs at 95% of full capacity and doesn’t anticipate mandatory water restrictions being placed on municipal water usage at this point. According to Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: Sage-Allen Department Store, Hartford CT

This video is about the various buildings of Sage-Allen department store in Hartford, Connecticut. It first opened in 1889 at the corner of Main and Pratt Streets in a building previously occupied by the older dry goods store of Talcott & Post. In 1898, Sage-Allen erected its own building across the street, right next door to a building opened in 1894 by R. Ballerstein’s millinery store. Major expansions or alterations to Sage-Allen were opened in 1905, 1911, 1917, 1929 and 1967. The Hartford store closed in 1990.
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth plans to seek Community Investment Fund grant

PLYMOUTH – Mayor Joe Kilduff has announced the road paving schedule for fiscal year 2023 and plans to seek Community Investment Fund grant funding for town improvements. Kilduff said Thursday that the Public Works Department is “hard at work” putting the “finishing touches” on their road paving schedule.
PLYMOUTH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies

SHELTON — The city has lost an educator, championship volleyball coach and owner of one of the longest running video stores in the country. Robert Achille, 64, a lifelong Shelton resident and owner of the iconic Video 7 on Kneen Street for more than three decades, died July 15 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
SHELTON, CT

