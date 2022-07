LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — A motorcyclist is killed after hitting the back of a vehicle on Parkdale Blvd at Homestead Rd in Lehigh Acres Friday night says Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign on Parkdale Blvd at the intersection of Homestead Rd. south as a motorcycle was heading south on Homestead Rd. the vehicle continued to drive through the intersection to go east on Parkdale Blvd when the front of the motorcycle hit the back of the vehicle.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO