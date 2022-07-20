Win family tickets to the all new The Nickelodeon Experience where your TV favourites come to life

There are still people that are willing to follow the Final Destination story after five movies, and even after learning that part 6 won’t be a reboot, will still be excited to see another movie come along. But the claim that this addition to the movie series will change things and revive the idea is bound to create a few different responses in a lot of people. When speaking of violent deaths and disturbing images, Final Destination has been the type of movie series that has gone out of its way to create some of the goriest and most cringe-inducing visuals that can be imagined. Some folks have gone on to state that a few of the images do appear kind of overdone, while others haven’t been able to do more than glance at some of the images since, to be fair, they’re kind of disturbing in a lot of ways. But that’s kind of the point in a big way, as these movies have managed to show that death isn’t just gruesome and disturbing, it can also be purposeful and mean-spirited enough to rob people of their dignity and their life at the same time.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO