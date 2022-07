CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation initiated by the Carmel Police Department in March has resulted in the charging of a Carmel man for child molestation. According to Hamilton County court documents, David Abshire, 65, is the husband of a woman who owns and operates an in-home day care for children in Carmel. There, police say in court documents, Abshire abused a girl, who is now 4 years old, reportedly “100 times” over the course of several months beginning before last August.

