The McGraw Board of Education (BOE) met on July 14 for their Annual Organizational meeting. The meeting began with the swearing in of new BOE members Kristina Maricle and Rebekah Stull, who recited their oaths of office together. The board then nominated one candidate for each position of president and vice president, with unanimous results for both elections. President Tony Opera and Vice President Cheryl Kenyon will each resume their roles from last year, and were sworn in together.

MCGRAW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO