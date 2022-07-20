Angry customer threatens to kill Subway employees in Live Oak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Heaven Kiana Hicks, 19, was arrested yesterday evening for allegedly breaking into Solano Cycle on S. Main Street and trying to steal a dirt bike. At about 6:15 p.m., a witness called 911 to report that someone was breaking into the business. At about the same time, the business owner called 911 to report that he was watching someone on the surveillance video inside the business who was pushing a dirt bike from the rear of the store to the main entrance. He reported that she could be seen trying to start the bike, which is valued at $1,299, and that she had opened one of the cash registers, but there was no money in it.

