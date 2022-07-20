ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen him? Police seek identity of theft suspect

By Sarah Bean
 3 days ago

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a man suspected of stealing items from a car in Kettering.

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, security camera footage shows a man suspected of stealing items from a vehicle near Wiltshire Boulevard.

Do you know them? Kettering PD looking for 2 suspected of theft

Photos taken from the footage show a man by the entrances to restrooms near Wiltshire Boulevard.

The Kettering Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning the identity of the man in the photos below to contact Detective Woolf at 937-296-2598.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QP6xB_0gmLIR9J00
    (Kettering Police Department Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3ohP_0gmLIR9J00
    (Kettering Police Department Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M23hw_0gmLIR9J00
    (Kettering Police Department Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1vJQ_0gmLIR9J00
    (Kettering Police Department Photo)
