Dr. William Demray, founder of Preservation Dental in Northville, has announced dentists Dr. Rachel Crittenden and Dr. Casey Rhines have joined the practice. “I’m so proud to welcome doctors Crittenden and Rhines to our team,” says Demray. “Both have the training and skills required to provide the best dental care and are dedicated to taking the time to really understand each patient’s history, lifestyle and needs to ensure the correct path of treatment.”

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO