ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Dow's Parker filling big void for Berryhill

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Griffin Clark left some huge shoes to fill for Berryhill Post 165's baseball team. And Zack Parker is doing a pretty darn good job of filling them. Only a year ago, Parker was a promising young player coming off of his first season on Dow High's junior varsity team. Now,...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

A's benefit from Rangers' defense, win 3-1 for 3rd straight

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Vimael Machin scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s fielding error to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics held off the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Saturday night. On a night when neither team did much offensively and both struggled defensively, the A’s broke through after Rangers reliever Dennis Santana (3-6) walked the bases loaded on 16 pitches. Matt Moore replaced Santana and gave up Seth Brown’s sharp grounder that Lowe misplayed as Machin scored. Chad Pinder’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0. Machin added a sacrifice fly in the seventh despite a brilliant defensive play by Rangers left fielder Josh Smith, who made a sliding, backhand catch near the tarp in foul territory.
ARLINGTON, TX
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy