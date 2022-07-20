Dow's Parker filling big void for Berryhill

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Vimael Machin scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s fielding error to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics held off the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Saturday night. On a night when neither team did much offensively and both struggled defensively, the A’s broke through after Rangers reliever Dennis Santana (3-6) walked the bases loaded on 16 pitches. Matt Moore replaced Santana and gave up Seth Brown’s sharp grounder that Lowe misplayed as Machin scored. Chad Pinder’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0. Machin added a sacrifice fly in the seventh despite a brilliant defensive play by Rangers left fielder Josh Smith, who made a sliding, backhand catch near the tarp in foul territory.

