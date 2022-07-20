ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Student Loan Survey Reveals That If Debt Was Forgiven, Millennials Would Buy Homes

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzPwk_0gmLIEv600
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

Buying a home is becoming increasingly difficult due to a slew of factors, including soaring inflation, higher mortgage rates and a limited housing inventory. But there are additional challenges for certain would-be homebuyers, including paying off student loans, which is making many millennial Americans delay or reconsider homeownership. In fact, a new survey found that 69.9% of millennial borrowers polled who intended to buy their first home in the next four to nine years said they believe they could shorten that timeline with student loan forgiveness (to one to three years).

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Find: Looking To Diversify In A Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

A new Rocket Mortgage survey of millennials detailed that 64.3% of borrowers belonging to that generation said they still owe money on their student loans. Respondents had borrowed a median amount of $40,000 to $60,000 in student loans, according to the survey.

At the same time, 83.11% of millennial borrowers said they believe there should be some type of student loan forgiveness, suggesting a median forgiveness of 50% of all student loans. In turn, if student loan forgiveness were put into effect, a whopping 79.6% of millennials polled said they would anticipate buying a house in the near future.

Make Your Money Work for You

According to the latest data from the U.S Census Bureau, 48.6% of all millennials own a home, Rocket Mortgage notes. The rate of homeownership is greater among millennial student loan borrowers, however, compared to non-student loan borrowers, with 56.8% of millennial borrowers currently owning a home and 55.9% in that group saying they are still making payments on student loans.

Discover: 13 Ways To Make $100 in Just a Day

POLL: Do You Tip for Service?

Breaking down the data further by age group, the survey showed that 43.9% of millennials aged 26-30 currently own a home, 59.2% ages 31-35 own a home, and 63.1% of millennials ages 36-41 own a home.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0gmLIEv600

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzzln_0gmLIEv600

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Comments / 41

Keith Sapp
3d ago

So let's get this straight you want to be totally relieved of the $50000 student loan debt you have And not pay the federal government back and next week you want to go buy a $400000 house asking for money again from the federal government

Reply(3)
38
Mike Rauscher
2d ago

this is ridiculous! why does the Government think they need to be a hand out organization. There is and always will be an order. My 2 kids are college Graduates with Master Degrees..I signed for students loans, they paid them. Both are married with children and own homes. That got jobs first, not homes to build credit and get out of college loans.

Reply(1)
13
Just Me
2d ago

If they aren’t going to pay their student loan what makes you think they would pay their mortgage

Reply
20
Related
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Debt Forgiveness#Business Economics#Americans#Citi Priority Account#Rocket Mortgage
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule for July: When Will Your Money Arrive?

The first and second rounds of July Social Security payments have gone out this month, but if you haven't received your check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several scheduled days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
173K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy