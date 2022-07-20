Surry Softball Earns Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Awards

Six Surry softball players earned Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Awards for 2021-2022. The award recognizes softball student-athletes with a 3.50 or higher grade point average during the academic year. Surry Community College | For The Stokes News

Louisville, KY – Six members of the Surry softball team were recently named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) for their success in the classroom during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Those earning the prestigious award were Chelsey Atkins (Surry Central HS), Megan Atkins (Surry Central HS), Allie Bruner (East Surry HS), Abbigail Draughn (North Surry HS), Kassie Eldreth (Alexander Central HS), and Makara Woodbury (North Surry HS).

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes for their commitment to academics in the classroom while striving to compete on the field at their highest level,” said Surry head softball coach, Blaine Bullington. “The academic recognition these student-athletes have received is well deserved and sheds a positive light on Surry and our softball program.”

The Lady Knights finished the past season with a 35-11 overall record along with a 22-6 record in Region 10 conference play. In addition, Surry was nationally ranked during the season by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). “We are extremely proud of our softball student-athletes,” stated Surry athletic director, Mark Tucker. “Our softball coaches, Blaine Bullington, Joel Jones, and Gary Stone are outstanding at emphasizing academics, and these awards certainly prove that.”

Easton and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher during the previous academic year.