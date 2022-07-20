ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's Draghi calls for confidence vote to decide fate of govt

 3 days ago
ROME, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi asked on Wednesday for the upper house Senate to hold a confidence vote that will effectively decide if his coalition government stays in office.

The proposed motion says simply that the house approves of a speech made by Draghi earlier in the day, when he demanded unity from his coalition partners if they wanted the 18-month-old government to remain in power.

