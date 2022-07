Kendrick Perkins, who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, pushed back on LeBron James’ claim the team’s fans were "racist as f---." The Los Angeles Lakers superstar made his remarks during an episode of HBO’s "The Shop." However, the statement did not exactly resonate with Perkins, who played for the Celtics from 2003 to 2011. Perkins explained Monday on ESPN’s "First Take" he has heard stories about Celtics fans from Marcus Smart, Bill Russell and others.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO