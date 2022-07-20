ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans will take back the House in the Midterms because of these key issues, GOP Leader McCarthy says

By Jon Michael Raasch
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said his party will retake the House this fall because of their stance on inflation, immigration and other key issues that he shared exclusively with Fox News Digital. "The Democrats have failed the American public," McCarthy said. "I think the extremism on...

Hailey/14
3d ago

Sorry Kevin, not all of us agree with you. Some of us want better representatives than what you champion from your party. Frankly I don’t trust McCarthy or very many republicans. And I am not planning on voting for any repubs again for a long,long time.

flashgordon n co
3d ago

last time we had this economy and a Republican got in charge the middle class was taxed into oblivion and the Republican that came 8yrs later raised taxes on them again after promising not to

Joan Barnes
2d ago

what the Republicans seem to forget is that they gave alienated two major groups of people who will remember them at the polls. the Republican gay community and the Republican women who believe in their rights to marry who they choose and the right to control their own bodies. those two groups will vote to protect their rights. they will vote democrat.

