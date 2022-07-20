ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Congressmen vote against protecting same-sex marriage act

By Kaylee Shipley
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSET) — The U.S. House approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Three Republican Congressmen Ben Cline, Bob Good, and Morgan Griffith, who represent districts in our area, were among the 157 who voted against protecting same-sex marriage. The Respect for Marriage act...

wset.com

Comments / 188

KQ
3d ago

I don’t get it why not? Religion or that it has to be man & woman should not be a prerequisite for marriage. It does absolutely no harm to others if a gay couple gets married.

Reply(67)
38
DarkWolfMoons
3d ago

The bible says thou shalt not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. (read Matthew 7:1)

Reply(16)
17
Heather Galletta
3d ago

I honestly don't care if two individuals in love get married rather they are man and woman or same sex. It is NOT our place to judge how others live their lives.

Reply(2)
14
Comments / 0

