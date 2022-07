The buzz of chainsaws provided the exit music for a large eastern cottonwood that once towered over Howard Street in Burlington, as the life of the tree came to an end. The eastern cottonwood — known to many as the largest tree in the city — was slated for removal this week. Though removing the tree in its entirety will likely take two days, the process of lopping off chunks of the tree and lowering them with a crane began on Wednesday.

