Elmira, NY

Elmira man sentenced on weapons charge

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced in connection to a felony weapons charge from early this year.

Ryan Mahood-Coolbaugh was sentenced to three to five years of parole for the charge of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, according to the court. The Court says that Mahood-Coolbaugh is a second-time felony offender.

Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest in Southport

The sentencing comes after Mahood-Coolbaugh’s January 2022 arrest , in which he was pulled over in the town of Southport for speeding and making unsafe lane changes, according to police.

The original arrest report further stated that a search of the vehicle revealed that Mahood-Coolbaugh was in possession of a .22 caliber rifle and a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which he legally couldn’t possess.

Johnny tyler
3d ago

he just got arrested a couple days ago for trying to buy a gun.. democrats let bad guys remain free with the bail reform policy that puts good taxpayers lives at risk.

