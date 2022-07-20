[SATIRE] Horoscopes: Which SUNY Fredonia building are you?

Why did 38 Saloons make Salamanca a dry town before Prohibition?. Here’s another puzzler for you: What do Brigham Young, Buffalo Bill Cody, Horatio Alger, Horace Greeley, and Ralph Waldo Emerson have in common? They were all guests at The Krieger House (it was located across from the Dudley Hotel) in Salamanca during the years 1813 – 1873 according to the guest register that can be seen today at the Salamanca Area Historical Society and Museum. Here is an amusing piece from the files of The Republican newspaper titled “Sixty Years Ago Today – 1878”. Salamanca – “Ralph Waldo Emerson, the great poet and author, was a guest at the Krieger House Tuesday night (September 16th). He arrived on train 20 and left on the early train Wednesday morning for Rochester. It appears that he made a mistake and went to Cattaraugus, where he waited for a train returning to Salamanca.” Here’s the amusing part … “Mr. Emerson is very old and shows evident signs of decay. He is very absent minded, and while at the Krieger House asked the same questions several times. He is the most illustrious man who ever visited Salamanca.” Editorial comments in 1938 … and here we thought that was a modern phenomenon!

