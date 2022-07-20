ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

[SATIRE] Horoscopes: Which SUNY Fredonia building are you?

fredonialeader.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, incoming students! You’re here because you’re pretty cool. So, I’m making this Scallion article JUST for you (not because Matt asked me to). Welcome to Horoscopes!. Aries: McEwen Hall, because everyone loves your reliability. <3. Taurus: Grissom Hall, because...

fredonialeader.org

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Vicious Review Of Canal Fest Has No Remorse

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas returned this week for the first time in years, and while everyone was excited to see a Western New York staple return to in-person celebrations, there are a few people that didn’t exactly enjoy the festival this year. Canal Fest is held in North...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Frewsburg’s First Church Recognized For Historical Significance

FREWSBURG – The first church in Frewsburg is being recognized for its historical significance in the rural community. The designation was presented to the building’s current owners, The Relief Zone, recognizing the historical significance of the building itself and the organization’s work to maintain the facility. “Back...
FREWSBURG, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

One Tank Trip back in to pre-historic times in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for a peaceful escape to nature or to turn back time by 380 million years or so, a trip to Penn Dixie might do the trick. "You can be basically elbows deep in fossils, all day, every day. Everything is so well preserved and there's so many of them, you are virtually guaranteed to find fossils," said Dr. Holly Schreiber, Associate Director of Penn Dixie.
HAMBURG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredonia, NY
Fredonia, NY
Lifestyle
2 On Your Side

Northern Lights viewing possible Friday night for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a chance to view the Northern Lights on Friday night for parts of North America, including Western New York. A strong solar flare and coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun Thursday, and with the Earth's orientation and rotation around the sun, this CME is expected to reach and impact the Northern Hemisphere.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Free Samples At New WNY Marijuana Lounge That Will Roll Joints For You

A new and unique cannabis lounge has opened in Cheektowaga. While adult-use recreational dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges aren't open around New York State yet, this lounge is a bit different. The Roaring 420s Lounge is actually a private club where you have to be 21-years-old or over and a member. If you're a member, you don't purchase marijuana, you get samples. The club also provides other services, according to what CEO John Averill told Channel 7,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
thevillagerny.com

Salamanca Re-encountered through 1860’s

Why did 38 Saloons make Salamanca a dry town before Prohibition?. Here’s another puzzler for you: What do Brigham Young, Buffalo Bill Cody, Horatio Alger, Horace Greeley, and Ralph Waldo Emerson have in common? They were all guests at The Krieger House (it was located across from the Dudley Hotel) in Salamanca during the years 1813 – 1873 according to the guest register that can be seen today at the Salamanca Area Historical Society and Museum. Here is an amusing piece from the files of The Republican newspaper titled “Sixty Years Ago Today – 1878”. Salamanca – “Ralph Waldo Emerson, the great poet and author, was a guest at the Krieger House Tuesday night (September 16th). He arrived on train 20 and left on the early train Wednesday morning for Rochester. It appears that he made a mistake and went to Cattaraugus, where he waited for a train returning to Salamanca.” Here’s the amusing part … “Mr. Emerson is very old and shows evident signs of decay. He is very absent minded, and while at the Krieger House asked the same questions several times. He is the most illustrious man who ever visited Salamanca.” Editorial comments in 1938 … and here we thought that was a modern phenomenon!
SALAMANCA, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 22 - July 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across Western New York. Buffalo Bisons 'Lacrosse Night' and 'Bo Bichette Bobblehead Night'. The Buffalo Bisons will return to Sahlen Field Friday for a three-game series against the...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny#Horoscope#Science Center#Arts Center#Suny Fredonia#Scallion#University Commons#Virgo
Power 93.7 WBLK

Love Construction Work? A Great Opportunity In Western New York

As the pandemic has ended, jobs are opening up and there are some that are available right now in a variety of industries. Not everyone wants to sit behind a desk or have the same grind everyday. For those who love hard work and the feeling that you are helping to build something in the community, there is an opportunity to grab a job here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Buffalo Pizza Place Teases a Second Location in WNY

We’re a proud bunch here in Western New York. Don’t make fun of our Buffalo Bills or Sabres or the “lack” of things to do here. Food is another thing outsiders shouldn’t knock about Buffalo. We love the local restaurants that make up our region and the classic Buffalo dishes the specialize in; chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Devil's Hole State Park opens gateway project

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Local leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday as the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation showed off the Devil's Hole State Park gateway. This project added up to almost $800,000 and was completed with help from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Power 93.7 WBLK

Private Beach For Sale Minutes From Buffalo [PHOTOS]

Is it hot enough for you? Across the United States (and the globe) there are millions sweating in the heat of the summer. What do you do to cool off? Stay in the air-conditioned comfort of home? Swim in a pool or shower in cold water? What if you could invite your friends and family to join you on you very own PRIVATE beach? Now that is refreshing!
2 On Your Side

Bobby J's and Desiderio's commit to Cheektowaga site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After seven years as a tenant, the owners of Bobby J’s Italian American Grille owners have bought their building at 204 Como Park Blvd. in Cheektowaga. Gerald “Jay” Desiderio and his brother/chef, Robert “Bobby” closed on the deal July 13, paying $650,000 to buy the site from Dreamco Development Corp. through their AL DI LA LLC.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Amherst Store to Change its Name

A popular Amherst retailer that got its start 50 years ago in Massachusetts, announced that it will soon be changing its name. The next time that you make your way into The Boulevard shopping complex off of Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, you may notice something that looks a little different. The Christmas Tree Shops store located at 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd, will soon be rebranded as "CTS". Say it ain't so!!!
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are 6 Reasons Why Buffalo Should Be Considered A Midwestern City

Hear me out. I've been thinking about this for a while. When categorizing cities, where does Buffalo fit? Are we a New England city? What about an East Coast city? A North East city? Having lived in Tallahassee, Florida, I've been here before. Tallahassee is basically considered South Georgia, even though it's in Florida. It is so different geographically and even culturally from Miami. They remind me of Buffalo and New York City. The comparison isn't exactly the same, but there are similarities. Let me break down why Buffalo should be a part of the midwest (which ironically is not in the middle of America, nor is it located in the western half of the country).
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July. That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards. This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Takes Part In National Overdose Intervention Project

MAYVILLE – Ongoing efforts to address overdose fatalities in Chautauqua County now include the county’s participation in a landmark intervention funded by the National Institutes of Health. Chautauqua County is one of sixteen New York State counties participating in the HEALing Communities Study, a project aimed at community-wide,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy