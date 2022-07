LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a woman was shot Friday while driving in what police believe is an “ongoing dispute,” according to a news release. Police were called at 4:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Caton Road and found a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, according to […]

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO