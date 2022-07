One writer explores the history and dangers of the sophomore summer tradition. Although infamous among local police for its dangerous nature, the Ledyard Challenge is a beloved Dartmouth summer tradition. As legend has it, the Ledyard Challenge began in the early 90s after four students plunged into the Connecticut River, naked of course, and ran back across the Ledyard bridge. While two of the streakers managed to get away, the remaining two were not as lucky and were arrested by Hanover Police.

