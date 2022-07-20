New York man injured after tipping dump truck near Motley

A New York man was injured when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash just north of Motley, Tuesday.

David Mark Wagner, 61, Rochester, New York, was treated for non-life threatening injuries after he lost control of his dump truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

At 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol received a report of a single-vehicle accident near mile-marker three on Highway 64, just north of Motley in Cass County’s May Township. When troopers arrived, they learned Wagner was southbound in a 2016 International Straight Truck when the crash occurred.

He was just south of 112th Street Southwest when, for undisclosed reasons, Wagner lost control of the dump truck. That resulted in the vehicle tipping onto its side, according to the report.

The State Patrol reported that Wagner was transported via ambulance to Lakewood Regional Health Hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck, and alcohol was not a factor.

The State Patrol received assistance at the scene from the Motley Fire Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Staples Ambulance Service.