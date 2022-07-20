ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Woman Accused Of Driving Impaired With 4-Year-Old Passenger, Crashing Into Vehicle In Commack

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlzBV_0gmLDg3100
Harned Road and Cutchogue Lane in Commack Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 33-year-old woman was charged after police said she drove with a 4-year-old passenger while impaired and rear-ended another vehicle on Long Island.

The crash happened in Commack at about 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, on Harned Road near Cutchogue Lane, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Kristine Mazza, of Smithtown, was driving a 2005 Hyundai south on Harned Road when she rear-ended another vehicle, police said.

Officers determined that Mazza was under the influence of drugs, and located her daughter, who was unharmed, in the backseat of the vehicle, SCPD said.

Police said Mazza was charged with:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law)
  • Driving while under the influence of drugs
  • Second-degree criminal content
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Her daughter was released to a family member, police said.

SCPD said Mazza is set to be arraigned at a later date.

