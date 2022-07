Kansas City, MO. — Authorities charged a man with the murder of a Kansas City, Missouri police officer. The shooting death happened during a traffic stop in north Kansas City on Tuesday. Investigators say officer Daniel Vaquez was trying to stop a vehicle for expired temporary tags — when the car’s driver got out — shot the officer — then drove away. 24-year-old Joshua Rocha surrendered hours later after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statewide alert for the car. Charges against Rocha include first-degree murder. If convicted — Rocha could get the death penalty or life in prison without parole. Officer Vaquez was 32 years old.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO