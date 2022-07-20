GMFS Live at Zips Carwash!

In this morning’s collection of your Half-Hour Highlights, we’re getting ready for the weekend. We’ll tell you about the Joplin Emancipation “Park Days” Celebration happening in Ewert Park. And would you get a tattoo for a free sandwich?! Plus we gave away prizes to two lucky viewers. Keep coming back to fourstateshomepage.com, and Good Morning Four States, and you may be our next lucky caller!
JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin. Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues. Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on […]
JOPLIN, Mo. – City Hall in Joplin today announced its development of a new ADA-accessible ramp on the west side of the building. During the next six weeks, construction crews will work to complete the new ramp. Officials say the west entrance will be closed during this time and...
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Shrine Bowl Parade kicked off in Pittsburg this morning ahead of the big game tonight. Shriner clubs from across the 4-States gathered today to host their annual parade event. Both teams, including local cheer squads and band members, marched from 11th to 12th Street on...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A head-on crash in Newton County, Missouri kills both drivers. It happened just after 7:00am Thursday morning, on East Highway 86, just west of Newtonia. Investigators say a car driven by 36-year-old Diania Bittner of Neosho, Missouri, crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 66-year-old Jane Taylor of Stark City, Missouri. Bittner died at the scene. Taylor was flown to a hospital, where she died. There were no other people in either car. Read more about the crash here.
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County. Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. reports in Newton County of a head-on crash just to the east of Shetland Road on East Hwy 86 alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. East Newton Fire/Granby Fire, Midway Fire Protection District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were...
LAMAR, Mo. – Lamar farmer Dale Norwood grows corn, but this summer, the lack of rain has ruined some of his crops. Now, he’s cutting off the dried-up corn to feed cattle rather than selling it for chicken feed, like he normally would. The heat is also impacting how much grass is available for the cows to graze on.
The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a former member of Springfield’s Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Greeters Unit for stealing from the club. Robert Byron Eagleburger, 50, faces a charge of stealing. Investigators say the total theft added up to $83,908.38. Eagleburger served as head...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Details are emerging regarding a shootout between Joplin Police Officers and one suspect in a residential area of Joplin, Mo. The police report indicates that no officers were injured. EMS transported the suspect to a local hospital. Officers closed the road and ask residents to avoid...
08:51 – An officer was dispatched to 418 N. Ball St. in reference to a past-tense theft. 19:54 – Officers were dispatched to Atwoods in reference to a disturbance occurring in the parking lot. A 67-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault. Saturday, July...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Details are emerging regarding an officer involved shooting near Cunningham Park Saturday morning. About 8:20 a.m. A 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Capt Trevor Duncan tells us details. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place...
UPDATE: The child was found safe the evening of Tuesday, July 22, 2022. Original story below: PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF) – Authorities in Crawford County are actively searching for a 1-year-old that was taken by her father during a supervised visitation. Autumn Williams is in TFI foster care custody. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says her […]
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin waste and recycling services are temporarily shifting their schedules to help workers beat the intense summer heat. Residents living within Joplin’s city limits will need to get their bins to the curb a bit earlier now. Republic Services in Joplin says they will begin...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Over the weekend the Sheriff’s office released details on a woman they called Endangered and Missing. Tuesday the case was updated with more information regarding Michele Stone, 51, of Alba, Mo. “After further investigation it has been determined that Michele Stone does not appear...
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department brought forth updated information from the March 8th, 2022 officer-involved shooting and shared video from that day at a Friday press conference. The shooting claimed the lives of two officers – Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. The shooter was later shot and killed by the department’s Captain William Davis after a brief […]
During an ongoing drought, rangers with the Buffalo National River are making guests aware of the obstacles that come with lower water levels. Upper portions of the river in Newton County are majorly dry, while other portions are still flowing.
