Webb City, MO

GMFS Live at Zips Carwash!

By Matthew Stephens
fourstateshomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBubba was live in Webb City for the Zips Car Wash Grand Opening! With over...

fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!

In this morning’s collection of your Half-Hour Highlights, we’re getting ready for the weekend. We’ll tell you about the Joplin Emancipation “Park Days” Celebration happening in Ewert Park. And would you get a tattoo for a free sandwich?! Plus we gave away prizes to two lucky viewers. Keep coming back to fourstateshomepage.com, and Good Morning Four States, and you may be our next lucky caller!
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

BREAKING: Water bubbling up through 15th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin. Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues. Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on […]
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin City Hall begins construction on ADA-accessible ramp

JOPLIN, Mo. – City Hall in Joplin today announced its development of a new ADA-accessible ramp on the west side of the building. During the next six weeks, construction crews will work to complete the new ramp. Officials say the west entrance will be closed during this time and...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Pick of the Litter

In this week’s Pick of the Litter, were back with the Joplin Humane Society that has so many loving pets to choose from. Find that perfect addition to your family today!
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: A head-on crash in Newton County kills both drivers, plus Oklahoma criticized for lack of transparency

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A head-on crash in Newton County, Missouri kills both drivers. It happened just after 7:00am Thursday morning, on East Highway 86, just west of Newtonia. Investigators say a car driven by 36-year-old Diania Bittner of Neosho, Missouri, crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 66-year-old Jane Taylor of Stark City, Missouri. Bittner died at the scene. Taylor was flown to a hospital, where she died. There were no other people in either car. Read more about the crash here.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash involving RV in Barry County, Mo.

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County. Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

No survivors in head-on crash, East Hwy 86 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. reports in Newton County of a head-on crash just to the east of Shetland Road on East Hwy 86 alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. East Newton Fire/Granby Fire, Midway Fire Protection District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local farmer loses some of his crop to drought

LAMAR, Mo. – Lamar farmer Dale Norwood grows corn, but this summer, the lack of rain has ruined some of his crops. Now, he’s cutting off the dried-up corn to feed cattle rather than selling it for chicken feed, like he normally would. The heat is also impacting how much grass is available for the cows to graze on.
LAMAR, MO
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
NORBORNE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police Officers involved in shooting near 25th & Annie Baxter

JOPLIN, Mo. – Details are emerging regarding a shootout between Joplin Police Officers and one suspect in a residential area of Joplin, Mo. The police report indicates that no officers were injured. EMS transported the suspect to a local hospital. Officers closed the road and ask residents to avoid...
JOPLIN, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

08:51 – An officer was dispatched to 418 N. Ball St. in reference to a past-tense theft. 19:54 – Officers were dispatched to Atwoods in reference to a disturbance occurring in the parking lot. A 67-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault. Saturday, July...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Out & About

Howie got out and about to the McDonald County Fair yesterday for the crowning of the Princess and Queen. We find out if Howie got his tiara as he shares some highlights from the event!
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police Officer Involved Shooting near Cunningham Park

JOPLIN, Mo. – Details are emerging regarding an officer involved shooting near Cunningham Park Saturday morning. About 8:20 a.m. A 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Capt Trevor Duncan tells us details. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place...
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

WATCH: JPD shows video from March 8th Joplin shooting, answers questions in press conference

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department brought forth updated information from the March 8th, 2022 officer-involved shooting and shared video from that day at a Friday press conference. The shooting claimed the lives of two officers – Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. The shooter was later shot and killed by the department’s Captain William Davis after a brief […]
JOPLIN, MO

