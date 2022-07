Three years after unveiling Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige returned to Hall H to do the same for Phase 5, which included announcements for the new “Daredevil” Disney+ series and the “Thunderbolts” feature film. Feige also gave a brief glimpse into what is coming in Phase 6, which is scheduled to conclude in Nov. 2025 with “Avengers: Secret Wars” — which Feige says caps off the Multiverse Saga of the MCU.

