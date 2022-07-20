Deaver officially returns as Spearfish fire chief

LEAD — The splash pad at Manuel Brothers Park is closed until further notice. The popular feature at the park was officially closed on one of the hottest days of the summer, Monday when temperatures peaked at about 100 degrees. Lead City Administrator John Wainman said the issue is a broken part on the “mother board,” that powers the splash pad. The part had to be ordered, but due to supply chain issues, Wainman said he is unsure of when it will arrive. City residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the Lead City website, as well as on social media, for updates on progress.

LEAD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO