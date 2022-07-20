Deaver officially returns as Spearfish fire chief

SPEARFISH — Scott Deaver was reinstated as the full-time Spearfish Fire Department fire chief during Monday’s city council meeting after serving as interim fire chief, in April following the abrupt resignation of Travis Ladson. Ladson had stepped into the chief position after Deaver’s retirement in 2021....
DEADWOOD — At their July 12 meeting, Lawrence County Commissioners heard first reading of ordinance 2022-01, an ordinance providing for the adoption of the 2021 International Building Code (IBC), the International Residential Code for One- and Two-Family Dwellings, the 2021 International Mechanical Code, the 2021 International Fire Code, and the 2021 International Existing Building Code, with amendments and additions to each and the repeal of all ordinances and resolutions that conflict with the new codes.
STURGIS — “It’s a social-media myth,” Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said of the rumor that people are requesting litter boxes be placed in local schools for students who self-identify as animals. Yet the parent who asked about the issue at this month’s Meade School...
LEAD — The splash pad at Manuel Brothers Park is closed until further notice. The popular feature at the park was officially closed on one of the hottest days of the summer, Monday when temperatures peaked at about 100 degrees. Lead City Administrator John Wainman said the issue is a broken part on the “mother board,” that powers the splash pad. The part had to be ordered, but due to supply chain issues, Wainman said he is unsure of when it will arrive. City residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the Lead City website, as well as on social media, for updates on progress.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The sister of a man who died hiking in the Badlands says that he was camping as part of a trip to celebrate his college graduation when he became lost and ran out of water. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Maxwell Right died...
STURGIS — An 1,800-mile trip taking 27 hours of driving didn’t deter Richard LaBarre from coming to the national Saab Owners’ Convention in Sturgis this week. “The air conditioning worked, and I didn’t break down, so I can’t complain,” LaBarre said.
SPEARFISH — If you looked at the Black Hills Pioneer’s Photo of the Day, credit for many of the beautiful sunrise photographs, you would see credit given to Jon Larsen, a Spearfish man who shared his photos. And many of those photos were taken at Coxes Lake, looking east toward the cottonwood trees lining the banks amid the colorful pallet of morning.
DEADWOOD — Former Exalted Ruler of Deadwood Elks Lodge #508 Kerry Ruth will expand her role in the organization over the next two years, recently being installed as district deputy grand exalted ruler for the BPO Elks lodges in the West District of the South Dakota Elks Association at the Elks national convention in Atlanta, Ga.
SPEARFISH — 100+ classic Chevy Impalas rolled into Spearfish this week for the 40th annual National Impala Association Convention. The cruisers spent the week tooling around the Black Hills and showcasing their restorated rides to awe-struck on-lookers. Pioneer photos by Alex Portal.
NEW UNDERWOOD — Haying equipment is being blamed for a fire that burned more than 800 acres northeast of Rapid City in Meade County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, the fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was located 12 to 13 miles north of Rapid City. The fire burned in the area of Elk Creek Road north of Ellsworth Air Force Base.
STURGIS, S.D. — The traffic signal at Lazelle Street and 8th Street will be covered after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and stop signs will be installed at both the north and south approaches of 8th Street. A traffic study was performed at the request of Sturgis to analyze the...
Firefighters responded to a wildfire Wednesday afternoon in Meade County, ultimately controlling the blaze at 828 acres. The New Underwood Fire Department responded to the initial call about a fire in the 6800 block of Elk Creek Road, near Box Elder. Upon arriving, the department called for support from firefighters in Pennington and Meade counties. Numerous other agencies also responded.
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A day after a hiker died in the Badlands in western South Dakota crews in Custer County responded to a call for help. Authorities say they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a hiker who was dehydrated near Little Devil’s Tower. The woman had gotten on the wrong trail which took up more time than planned, and she ran out of water.
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Parking Enforcement has received over a dozen calls this year in complaints over large vehicles parked in the way of traffic on Main Street and Saint Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City. These vehicles include trucks with large truck beds, work trucks, large SUV’s, and...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department Tweeted just after 5 p.m. Saturday that both Jackobe Snowfly and Julian Baker have been safely located. Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating two missing children. According to the Rapid City Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to come together to raise funds for treatments and a cure for ALS, as well as for important programs that serve the ALS community. The walks are taking place in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Check-in for the Sioux Falls event is at 8:30 a.m. at Sertoma Park. The walk starts at 10 a.m. In Rapid City, check-in is at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time at Storybook Island, with the walk to follow at 10 a.m.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Someone has been vandalizing trees at a Rapid City park according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Parks department has identified persons of interest in the case and are continuing to investigate the damage. According to the department, several trees were...
LEAD — The city of Lead recently celebrated another $4,000 in donations to pay for the new skatepark that is slated to be completed by early next month. Mayor Ron Everett announced Monday that the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority announced a $2,000 donation to the park. Additionally Dakota Gold and Homestake Barrick have each given $1,000 to the project.
UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): Jakobe Snowfly and Julian Baker have both been located safe according to the Rapid City Police Department. RAPID CITY, S.D. — Two Rapid City boys are missing and the Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate them. 11-year-old Jakobe Snowfly and...
WYOMING — Environmental officials are voicing their concerns after zebra mussels were discovered in a reservoir just 27 miles from the Wyoming border last week. Pactola Reservoir, located 13 miles west of Rapid City, South Dakota, in the Black Hills, is a popular boating destination for Wyoming and South Dakota residents.
On Friday, July 15, 2022, James Canfield II, father of two and local artist, passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer. James was born on November 15, 1955 in Detroit, MI to James and Margaret (Lockman) Canfield. James grew up in Berkley, MI. He began screen printing in his late teens and fell in love with the process. He moved to Colorado where he managed several large screen-printing shops in the 90’s. He met his second wife, Janeen Haley (Versteeg) at Paradise Unlimited screen printing in Denver and they married on July 17, 1999. James and Janeen moved to Spearfish, SD in August of 2000. In 2003, James and Janeen started Binky Studio, LLC named after their son Oran’s love of his binky (pacifier). James and Janeen have two children together: son, Oran, and daughter, Bree.
