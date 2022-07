COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man said he was left waiting for answers after a tree fell on top of his mobile home during Sunday's storms. "I woke up at about 8 in the morning with a big thump on the roof," Tim Lallemand said. "A branch fell from there onto my roof and really dented it in. Luckily a couple neighbors helped me put a tarp up but the installation is a little wet and my bed got a little wet."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO