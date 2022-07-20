ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto teen ‘accidentally’ shot in head by 15-year-old friend, Manatee sheriff says

By Robyn Murrell
 3 days ago

A teenager was “accidentally” shot in the head by a friend on Tuesday near Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a press release.

The shooting happened at 3:53 p.m. in the 900 block of 14th St. E.

Initially, a witness told deputies the 16-year-old victim accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun.

Detectives later discovered a 15-year-old friend of the victim was playing with the gun when it accidentally went off and a bullet struck the teen in the head, the release said.

He was taken to Blake Hospital and is in critical condition.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.

He was booked into Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

#IDC
3d ago

If you own guns teach your kids about guns. By the age of 15 you should be aware guns aren't toys!!

