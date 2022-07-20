Jenney Gulch picnic area and fishing access parking area to be re-established
RAPID CITY — Jenney Gulch picnic area fishing access (an inlet on the west side of Pactola Reservoir) is becoming more and more popular, drawing hundreds to thousands of visitors each year. The Black Hills National Forest is working...
SPEARFISH — If you looked at the Black Hills Pioneer’s Photo of the Day, credit for many of the beautiful sunrise photographs, you would see credit given to Jon Larsen, a Spearfish man who shared his photos. And many of those photos were taken at Coxes Lake, looking east toward the cottonwood trees lining the banks amid the colorful pallet of morning.
LEAD — The splash pad at Manuel Brothers Park is closed until further notice. The popular feature at the park was officially closed on one of the hottest days of the summer, Monday when temperatures peaked at about 100 degrees. Lead City Administrator John Wainman said the issue is a broken part on the “mother board,” that powers the splash pad. The part had to be ordered, but due to supply chain issues, Wainman said he is unsure of when it will arrive. City residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the Lead City website, as well as on social media, for updates on progress.
SPEARFISH — 100+ classic Chevy Impalas rolled into Spearfish this week for the 40th annual National Impala Association Convention. The cruisers spent the week tooling around the Black Hills and showcasing their restorated rides to awe-struck on-lookers. Pioneer photos by Alex Portal.
NEW UNDERWOOD — Haying equipment is being blamed for a fire that burned more than 800 acres northeast of Rapid City in Meade County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, the fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was located 12 to 13 miles north of Rapid City. The fire burned in the area of Elk Creek Road north of Ellsworth Air Force Base.
RAPID CITY — Hot temperatures across the Black Hills and surrounding areas this week mean that homes and businesses are using lots of electricity to stay comfortable. While Black Hills Energy officials don’t anticipate issues in delivering the safe, reliable energy our customers need, there are simple steps customers can take to manage energy use and positively impact monthly utility bills.
DEADWOOD — At their July 12 meeting, Lawrence County Commissioners heard first reading of ordinance 2022-01, an ordinance providing for the adoption of the 2021 International Building Code (IBC), the International Residential Code for One- and Two-Family Dwellings, the 2021 International Mechanical Code, the 2021 International Fire Code, and the 2021 International Existing Building Code, with amendments and additions to each and the repeal of all ordinances and resolutions that conflict with the new codes.
STURGIS — An 1,800-mile trip taking 27 hours of driving didn’t deter Richard LaBarre from coming to the national Saab Owners’ Convention in Sturgis this week. “The air conditioning worked, and I didn’t break down, so I can’t complain,” LaBarre said.
STURGIS — “It’s a social-media myth,” Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said of the rumor that people are requesting litter boxes be placed in local schools for students who self-identify as animals. Yet the parent who asked about the issue at this month’s Meade School...
PENNINGTON COUNTY — A man swimming in Pactola Reservoir on Tuesday, died from apparent drowning. Darrell Saucedo, 35, of Pine Ridge, was reportedly swimming with family and started struggling. Saucedo reportedly was under water about 10 minutes before being rescued. Medics performing CPR were able to get a pulse...
BELLE FOURCHE — Conversation, laughter and camaraderie filled the air at 102 Ninth Avenue, Tuesday morning, as Belle Fourche students and coaches painted the home of Randy and Kota Myers. Neighbor Works Dakota Home Resources representative Paul Kuhn gave a briefing in which goals, expectations, and safety procedures were...
DEADWOOD — Former Exalted Ruler of Deadwood Elks Lodge #508 Kerry Ruth will expand her role in the organization over the next two years, recently being installed as district deputy grand exalted ruler for the BPO Elks lodges in the West District of the South Dakota Elks Association at the Elks national convention in Atlanta, Ga.
LEAD — Sales tax receipts continue to be strong in Lead, and the city continues to put that money aside to relieve debt and pay for special projects. On Monday city commissioners voted to set aside another $100,000 into the Development Reserve Fund that was established as a placeholder in the budget for extra sales tax dollars. The fund allows city officials to track the excess sales tax receipts, and make conscious decisions about how to spend the money.
DEADWOOD — The historic Days of ’76 Rodeo will observe its 100th anniversary Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30, in Deadwood. Events get underway at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 24, with steer roping. PRCA timed event slack is slated for Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; Wednesday, July 27; and Wednesday, July 28.
SPEARFISH — To better serve the growing needs of the community, Pioneer Bank and Trust located at 140 E. Jackson Blvd., is expanding with a brand new 23,000 square-foot, three-story facility. “Pioneer Bank has experienced significant growth over the last few years and with that growth there was a...
On Friday, July 15, 2022, James Canfield II, father of two and local artist, passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer. James was born on November 15, 1955 in Detroit, MI to James and Margaret (Lockman) Canfield. James grew up in Berkley, MI. He began screen printing in his late teens and fell in love with the process. He moved to Colorado where he managed several large screen-printing shops in the 90’s. He met his second wife, Janeen Haley (Versteeg) at Paradise Unlimited screen printing in Denver and they married on July 17, 1999. James and Janeen moved to Spearfish, SD in August of 2000. In 2003, James and Janeen started Binky Studio, LLC named after their son Oran’s love of his binky (pacifier). James and Janeen have two children together: son, Oran, and daughter, Bree.
STURGIS — The Sturgis Post 33 Titans parents hosted a send off event and spaghetti supper for the players on Thursday night, at Strong Field, in Sturgis. The Titans will face Brookings, the team with the highest seed in the state with 43.080 points.
Delmar “Del” Joseph Fackelman was the only child of Harvey C. Fackelman and Irene C. (Rivers) Fackelman. He was born August 28, 1927, at the Pierre, SD, Hospital. “Del”, as he was known, was raised in Ft. Pierre, SD. Growing up his one passion was baseball,...
Earlene Josephine Hullinger, 81, of Murdo and Spearfish passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at Monument Health in Rapid City. There will be a private family service held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Murdo. Following the family service everyone is invited to join them for a meal and celebration of Earlene’s life at the Rusty Spur starting at 4:30 p.m. A full obituary will be printed as soon as the information is made available.
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is excited to announce that Chris Davis has accepted the role of Interim Executive Director of the chamber. Davis has been involved with the chamber for over a decade including serving five years on the board of directors.
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Tennis Association (STA) dedicated the four Spearfish High School tennis courts July 19, in Spearfish. Thes courts were dedicated in the name of STA Hall of Famers Maury Etem, Dick Hicks, June Dickey, and Doug Dexheimer.
