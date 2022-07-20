Jenney Gulch picnic area and fishing access parking area to be re-established

On Friday, July 15, 2022, James Canfield II, father of two and local artist, passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer. James was born on November 15, 1955 in Detroit, MI to James and Margaret (Lockman) Canfield. James grew up in Berkley, MI. He began screen printing in his late teens and fell in love with the process. He moved to Colorado where he managed several large screen-printing shops in the 90’s. He met his second wife, Janeen Haley (Versteeg) at Paradise Unlimited screen printing in Denver and they married on July 17, 1999. James and Janeen moved to Spearfish, SD in August of 2000. In 2003, James and Janeen started Binky Studio, LLC named after their son Oran’s love of his binky (pacifier). James and Janeen have two children together: son, Oran, and daughter, Bree.

