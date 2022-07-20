Hacker tries to access a North Carolina clinic's computer system

Some New Mexico hospitals are accused of disregarding a state law protecting low-income patients from medical debt collection, according to NM Political Report. The law that went into effect in July 2021 requires hospitals to verify that a patient's income status doesn't follow below 200 percent of the federal poverty line before suing or sending the bill to a collection agency, according to the report.
A physician assistant from Monroe, N.C., was indicted July 20 on federal charges in a genetic testing scheme involving $10 million in fraudulent Medicare claims. Colby Joyner, 34, allegedly submitted the false claims in 2018 and 2019 while working as an independent contractor for a physician staffing and telemedicine company, the U.S. Justice Department said July 20. In that time frame, Mr. Joyner allegedly signed fraudulent prescriptions for medically unnecessary cancer genomic and pharmacogenetic testing for hundreds of North Carolina Medicare beneficiaries.
Plymouth, Mass.-based Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital and human resources management company Ultimate Kronos Group are being sued for a December 2021 ransomware attack that compromised patients' protected health information and a number of health systems' payroll systems. The suit, filed by a former employee of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, alleges...
New York patients working in low-income occupations were more likely to have their wages garnished to satisfy medical debt judgments, according to a July 20 report. Researchers at the low-income advocacy group Community Service Society of New York analyzed a random sample of 1,611 wage garnishment cases from five nonprofit hospitals that sued 12,411 patients between 2015 and 2020, according to the report.
New York state has confirmed reports of the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade, ABC-7 reported July 21. "Based on what we know about this case, and polio in general, the department of health strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated or boosted with the FDA-approved IPV polio vaccine as soon as possible," New York Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, MD, said in a statement.
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health has named Therese Alt, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of its United and Kelsey Hospitals in Greenville and Lakeview, Mich. Ms. Alt has served as director of nursing at the hospitals since 2019, according to a July 14 news release. She will succeed Carol Dwyer, who is retiring Sept. 1, as CNO.
Physicians working in Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, Calif., are calling on Santa Clara County leaders to address their well-being amid concerns over staffing issues and physician mental health. Chronic short staffing and unsafe patient workloads are leading to dangerous "moral injury" occurrences in the Santa Clara...
Enola, Pa.-based PAM Health will build a new rehabilitation hospital in Mechanicsburg, a city in central Pennsylvania. "Central Pennsylvania is an ideal location for a PAM Health hospital," Anthony Misitano, founder and CEO of PAM Health, said in a July 21 press release. "We look forward to adding a hospital where our employees and their families live and work so we can provide high-quality inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation option to our friends and neighbors in the region."
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, both based in Grand Rapids, Mich., have partnered to build a new, $62 million children's mental health facility in the city, MLive reported July 21. The Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence will feature 88 inpatient psychiatric beds, a...
Washington State Hospital Association reported a $929 million net loss due to an increase in operating expenses and nonoperating investment losses, The News Tribune reported July 21. The review reflected January through March 2022 and showed operating revenue increased by 5 percent; however, operating expenses increased by 11 percent. "This...
Officials in Illinois' Cook County hope to use $12 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to relieve more than $1 billion in medical debt, the Chicago Tribune reported July 21. If approved, the county — home to Chicago — will pay the funds over the next three years to RIP...
