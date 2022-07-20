Hacker tries to access a North Carolina clinic's computer system

New York state has confirmed reports of the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade, ABC-7 reported July 21. "Based on what we know about this case, and polio in general, the department of health strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated or boosted with the FDA-approved IPV polio vaccine as soon as possible," New York Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, MD, said in a statement.

