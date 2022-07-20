ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five DC Restaurants Named Among Best In America For Outdoor Dining

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago
Outdoor Dining Photo Credit: Pixabay

If you find yourself hungry and interested in trying a new outdoor dining scene, there are five restaurants in D.C. worth a visit, according to OpenTable.

One-hundred restaurants in the U.S. have been ranked by their outdoor dining experience and luckily for DMV residents, five of them are right around the corner.

Here are the local restaurants you should try if you're craving good food and outdoor dining:

1. Zaytinya, located in the Penn Quarter neighborhood, is Mediterranean cuisine with a modern flare. Their outdoor space is partly undercover and always lively.

2. Ruthie's All-Day in Arlington is a Southern-style restaurant where customers can order a meat dish and three sides. They advertise their delicious seasonal dishes, paired with their rustic outdoor space.

3. Le Diplomate will transport you to an authentic cafe in the heart of Paris. The restaurant serves up fresh French cuisine in the Logan Circle neighborhood and offers diners an "en plein air" experience with their outdoor seating.

4. Barca Wine Bar and Pier is what is sounds like and more. It is Alexandria's newest waterfront eatery, serving up Spanish-Mediterranean small plates and cocktails right on the water.

5. Last but not least, L'Auberge Chez Francois, another French restaurant, has been serving customers for over 66 years. They advertise themselves as an upscale restaurant with beautiful outdoor dining and excellent attention to detail.

RESTAURANTS
