Crash cleared from US 195, no injuries reported

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 has reopened between Spangle and Rosalia.

The road was closed from Bradshaw Road to the town of Plaza for a semi-truck crash.

Washington State Patrol Trooper D. Power said a person in a silver car ran a stop sign on Bradshaw and clipped the front of a semi-truck. The semi veered left and crashed into the should of the highway.

Neither driver was injured.

