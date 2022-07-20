ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spangle, WA

Crash cleared from US 195, no injuries reported

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1S2J_0gmL8ceh00

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 has reopened between Spangle and Rosalia.

The road was closed from Bradshaw Road to the town of Plaza for a semi-truck crash.

Washington State Patrol Trooper D. Power said a person in a silver car ran a stop sign on Bradshaw and clipped the front of a semi-truck. The semi veered left and crashed into the should of the highway.

Neither driver was injured.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Truck crashes into a power line in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Friday morning, a truck rammed into a power line in Spokane. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at Palouse Highway and Waneta Road. The early reports showed that a truck slammed into a power line for reasons that are yet to be known. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Multivehicle crash partially blocks Second Avenue at Maple Street

SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Avenue at Maple Street is partially blocked off after a multivehicle crash that sent at least one to the hospital. KHQ was at the scene where police and medical crews responded and took someone away by stretcher. Tow trucks are on the scene now. Second Avenue...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Four car collision blocks left lane on westbound I-90 at Sprague Ave.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The left two lanes on westbound I-90 are currently blocked due to a crash involving four cars. Fire and EMS are on scene, according to WSDOT East. Drivers should expect delays. We will provide more updates as we receive them. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Post Falls man killed in firefighting helicopter crash

SALMON, Idaho – A North Idaho man was one of two firefighters killed in a helicopter crash in the Salmon River Thursday.  Thomas Hayes, 41, lived in Post Falls, but grew up in Orofino. Jared Bird, 36 of Anchorage, was also killed in the crash.  Hayes and Bird were collecting water from the river when the helicopter fell several hundred...
POST FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosalia, WA
Spangle, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spangle, WA
City
Plaza, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Man killed in Peterson Hill crash, quick thinking saves life

BONNERS FERRY – A Boundary County man was taking a bath when he heard a crash. At first, the man, who asked that his name not be used because he did not want recognition, told the Bonners Ferry Herald that he thought it was a gunshot. But, he said his daughter told him she could hear people yelling for help.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Nationwide Report

Driver hurt after a vehicle slammed into a power pole in the Spokane Valley area (Spokane Valley, WA)

One person was hurt after a vehicle slammed into a power pole near the Zip’s in the Spokane Valley area. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in the 15800 block of E. Sprague Avenue, between Sullivan Road and Conklin Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle collided with a power pole for unknown reasons. The reports also indicated that the driver incurred only minor injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Us 195#Rewritten
KHQ Right Now

Delays in reopening for Mullan Road Bridge and Argonne off ramp

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Originally planned to reopen Friday, July 22, the Mullan Road Bridge and Argonne off ramp are both seeing a delay. According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), rain on Friday morning put the bridge deck seal in jeopardy. Instead, both the bridge and off ramp...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
eastidahonews.com

Governor orders flags be flown at half staff following fatal helicopter crash

SALMON – In the wake of a helicopter crash on the Salmon River that killed two pilots, Governor Brad Little is ordering flags be flown at half-staff. Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon while assisting firefighters battling the Moose Fire about five miles southwest of North Fork near Salmon inside Salmon-Challis National Forest.
SALMON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body recovered from Latah Creek

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders have recovered a body from Latah Creek near W. Sunset Boulevard. The Spokane Police Department received a call about a body floating in the water at 1:15 p.m. Fire and Rescue crews retrieved the body and now Major Crimes is investigating the cause of...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police arrest suspect in 4th of July weekend murder

Spokane Police have arrested the suspect in the murder of 36-year-old Michael Materne. Materne was shot July 3 near a home at Belt and Everett in north Spokane. Detectives identified Materne's ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Stacy Gerber, as the suspect. Thursday night, Spokane Police released a statement saying Gerber turned herself in without incident.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy