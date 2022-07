Progress may be coming at a cost for one family in Marengo County. State planners have been working on what’s called the West Alabama Corridor for almost thirty years. It’s a four-lane highway to cut time on the drive between Tuscaloosa and Mobile. The upside is that the highway may bring connectivity and development to the rural counties of the Black Belt. Then, there’s the apparent downside. Parts of the highway may be built on private property taken by the State.

MARENGO COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO