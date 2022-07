The Minnesota Timberwolves made arguably the biggest move of the NBA offseason when they traded with the Utah Jazz for All-Star center Rudy Gobert. It was one of the largest hauls in NBA trade history, as Minnesota sent four first-round picks, their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker Kessler, and three other rotational players. Despite the massive cost, the trade was a clear sign that the Timberwolves want to win and win now.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO