The Fed will focus on taming hot inflation as the strong labor market still points to a lower recession risk, BofA says

By Phil Rosen
 3 days ago
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell. Alex Brandon/AP Photo
  • The Fed will focus on taming hot inflation at the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, BofA said in a Wednesday note.
  • Meanwhile, the strong labor market signals a lower recession risk, and the Fed will be less sensitive to any weakness there, analysts said.
  • "We expect the [Fed] to be less sensitive to drawdowns in activity or sluggishness in labor markets in the near term as it attempts to restore price stability."

