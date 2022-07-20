The Fed will focus on taming hot inflation as the strong labor market still points to a lower recession risk, BofA says
- The Fed will focus on taming hot inflation at the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, BofA said in a Wednesday note.
- Meanwhile, the strong labor market signals a lower recession risk, and the Fed will be less sensitive to any weakness there, analysts said.
- "We expect the [Fed] to be less sensitive to drawdowns in activity or sluggishness in labor markets in the near term as it attempts to restore price stability."
