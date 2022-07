TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough deputies are piecing together what happened before a fatal shooting at a Tampa apartment complex Friday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man shot in the parking lot of the IQ apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard. However, the accused shooter had already left the apartment complex before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

